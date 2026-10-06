7 die as SUV crashes into parked truck in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

The police officer said all seven men worked in the shipbreaking yard and commuted daily from Bhavnagar to Alang, a 50-km distance.

Seven people died after an SUV travelling from Bhavnagar to Alang in Gujarat crashed into a stationary truck on Tuesday morning. All the victims worked at the Alang shipbreaking yard and were headed there when the accident took place.

The incident took place around 9.45 am near Trapaj village at the trijunction of roads leading to Bhavnagar, Talaja and Alang.

Manish Nakum, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express that six people died on the spot and one was rushed to a nearby hospital. The survivor succumbed to injuries later, said Inspector PM Desai of Alang police station.

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The police officer said all seven men worked in the shipbreaking yard and commuted daily from Bhavnagar to Alang, a 50-km distance. “The truck driver had parked the vehicle on the service road and had gone to have snacks when the SUV hit the truck from behind,” the Inspector added.