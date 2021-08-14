Sustainable development possible only in pollution-free system: Gujarat CM

Sustainable development is possible in Gujarat only if a “pollution-free” system exists, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while inaugurating an annual “Van Mahotsav” in Valsad district.

“Along with development, Gujarat is concerned about its environment. The government is also so concerned about water. Sustainable development is only possible when a pollution-free system exists,” Rupani said while addressing the event.

Rupani said under the forest department’s social forestry programme — aimed at increasing tree-cover outside forest areas — the state government has targeted to have 50 crore trees. “In the past, there were only 25 crore trees (in 2003), that were part of forest department’s social forestry programme. Now we have increased it to 35 crore trees. There is a 15 per cent growth,” he claimed.

During the event, Rupani also inaugurated a “Maruti Nandan Van” an urban forest where 91,000 saplings have been planted over four hectares at Kalgam, near the Nargol beach where the state government is planning to build a greenfield port. “Last year we had built a “Ram Van” in Rajkot… This was inaugurated on the day when the work of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya began,” Rupani said.

Ganpat Vasava, state Forest Minister, said the state government has built 20 such urban forests in the state since 2003 when the government began celebrating Van Mahotsav.