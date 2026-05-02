Suspicious medicines worth over Rs 1.21 cr seized: Gujarat Health minister

IN A series of raids by the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), suspicious medicines worth over Rs 1.21 crore were seized this week, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday.

Authorities have raided pharmaceutical firms in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Bharuch.

Pansheriya said, “The state government will not compromise with the health of the citizens in any way. We have adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against the illegal sale of fake, substandard and intoxicating medicines.”

‘Irregularities’ in sale of GLP-1 weight loss drugs

At Times Medicament Pvt Ltd, authorities found irregularities in billing of ‘Mounjaro’ injection and so, a consignment of medicines worth Rs 4.60 lakh was seized. Notably, Mounjaro is a Tirzepatide class of drug that mimics both the GLP-1 hormone and the GIP hormone. The latter can trigger insulin creation and sensations of fullness, thereby increasing the chances of weight loss.