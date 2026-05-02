Suspicious medicines worth over Rs 1.21 cr seized: Gujarat Health minister

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IN A series of raids by the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), suspicious medicines worth over Rs 1.21 crore were seized this week, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday.
Authorities have raided pharmaceutical firms in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Bharuch.
Pansheriya said, “The state government will not compromise with the health of the citizens in any way. We have adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against the illegal sale of fake, substandard and intoxicating medicines.”
‘Irregularities’ in sale of GLP-1 weight loss drugs
At Times Medicament Pvt Ltd, authorities found irregularities in billing of ‘Mounjaro’ injection and so, a consignment of medicines worth Rs 4.60 lakh was seized. Notably, Mounjaro is a Tirzepatide class of drug that mimics both the GLP-1 hormone and the GIP hormone. The latter can trigger insulin creation and sensations of fullness, thereby increasing the chances of weight loss.
In Vadodara, M/s Medicament Solutions Pvt Ltd was illegally selling ‘MOUNJARO KWIKPEN’ injection used to reduce obesity online without a doctor’s prescription. This firm was getting online orders through misleading advertisements and sending medicines by courier without examining the patient, which is dangerous for health.
Therefore, the licence of the firm was permanently cancelled by the administration and legal action has been taken against all the people involved in the illegal sale of medication.
Thin line between medicinal & narcotics drugs
A large quantity of codeine-containing syrup was being stored by Pavan Formulation in Ahmedabad city. During the investigation, a large quantity of narcotic, habit-forming and abuse-susceptible drugs was found at the site. Apart from this, serious defects were also found in the purchase and sale records during the investigation. As a result, drugs worth more than Rs76.51 lakh were prohibited from sale.
The license of the firm Aedmax Lifecare in Ahmedabad, which was involved in the illegal sale of REXCRON-T codeine syrup was suspended for 15 days.
Maxila Mediscience Pvt. Ltd is suspected to have been manufacturing medicines containing psychotropic ingredients like Tramadol and Alprazolam, and is currently under investigation with their sales records being verified.
Medicines containing high doses of ‘Tapentadol Hydrochloride’ were also manufactured by the Alphard Pharma company of Bharuch. After the cancellation of the NOC by the Government of India, the FDCA Gujarat has permanently cancelled the export permit of this company for this product.
Two factories of same Vadodara firm face action
A drug manufacturing firm named M/s Amico Formulation LLP of Vadodara was manufacturing high doses of the medicine ‘Tapentadol Hydrochloride’. Since there is every possibility that such high doses of these medicines could be used for the purpose of intoxication as a narcotic instead of medical treatment, the production permit of this firm was cancelled with immediate effect.
The administration raided the premises of M/s Amico Formulation LLP in Savli taluka of Vadodara as well. During the investigation, a total of 22 samples were taken from the firm out of which, a sample of ‘MIXACRIP CAPLETS’ was declared “Not of Standard Quality” by the FDCA laboratory in Vadodara. A notice was served to the company for ‘Stop Sale’ and ‘Product Recall’ of the medicine. The entire stock of the medicine has been seized by Savli police and legal action was initiated.
Mixology and lack of licencing
At M/s Yusuf Medicines in Gomtipur, Ahmedabad, an allopathic ingredient ‘Diclofenac’ was found in an Ayurvedic medicine named ‘HABBE AUJA’ and was declared ‘spurious’ (fake). Drugs worth approximately Rs12,000 was seized.
A drug store, owned by Dharmesh Jayantilal Sathwara, in Manharnagar Shopping Centre in Bapunagar, Ahmedabad, was found to be storing and selling drugs without a license to do so. Around Rs 40 lakh worth of medicines were seized and legal action was initiated against the firm.
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