Suspicious drug packets in Jakhau

The Indian Coast Guard recovered 19 packets of suspicious narcotics substance lying abandoned in shallow waters of Jakhau coast in Kutch Tuesday.

The hovercraft belonging to the Coast Guard was on a routine patrol when these packets weighing 21.4 kilograms were spotted. The initial tests reveal that the packets contain marijuana worth Rs 32 lakh in international market, an official release stated. ENS