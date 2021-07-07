Suspicious drug packets in Jakhau

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 7, 2021 3:23:28 am
July 7, 2021 3:23:28 am
The Indian Coast Guard recovered 19 packets of suspicious narcotics substance lying abandoned in shallow waters of Jakhau coast in Kutch Tuesday.
The hovercraft belonging to the Coast Guard was on a routine patrol when these packets weighing 21.4 kilograms were spotted. The initial tests reveal that the packets contain marijuana worth Rs 32 lakh in international market, an official release stated. ENS
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd