Suspended IAS officer Rajesh sent back to judicial custody

Suspended IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh, who is facing probe in bribery and money laundering cases, was sent back to judicial custody on Friday after completing seven days in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED is probing allegations of money laundering following charges by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of bribery and illegal gratification in cases related to the grant of arms licences and allotment of government land to ineligible beneficiaries during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector.

Rajesh and co-accused Surat-based businessman Rafiq Memon were taken into ED custody on August 5 and were produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ahmedabad district court on August 6.

While the ED sought 14 days of custody of Rajesh, no custody was sought for Memon. The court granted four days of remand to ED on August 6 following which ED sought four more days remand of Rajesh for four days. The PMLA court granted two days remand on August 10. The ED did not seek further remand of Rajesh on Friday, and he will now remain in judicial custody, said a source.