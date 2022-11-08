Suspended IAS officer Rajesh granted bail by CBI court

A special CBI court in Ahmedabad on Monday granted bail to suspended IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh who is facing charges of bribery and illegal gratification in cases related to the grant of arms licences and allotment of government land to ineligible beneficiaries during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector.

The court of special CBI judge Chinmay Ghanshyambhai Mehta took into consideration that Rajesh has a family and has “deep roots in the society”, and that he has no criminal antecedents.

Seeking bail, Rajesh stated that he suffers from hyperthyroidism and hypercalcemia, and is “in need of surgery and post operative care”.

He also submitted that no supplementary chargesheet has been filed against him yet and that he is not required to be kept present before the investigating officer as the entire case is based on documentary evidence and government records.