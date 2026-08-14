Suspended Class 1 GAS officer sent to judicial custody in DA case

The official, meanwhile, also noted that the parents had shown that they owned two houses from which they received rental income.

A special court on Thursday sent suspended Class 1 Gujarat Administrative Service (GAS) officer Ketki Vyas to judicial custody.

A day ago, Vyas was apprehended by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police and handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has booked her in a case of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA).

The order was passed by the Special ACB Court in Lal Darwaza, Ahmedabad.

Vyas’s arrest and being sent to Sabarmati Central Jail on Thursday came more than a week after the Gujarat High Court declined to grant her anticipatory bail in the case.

A statement from the ACB on Thursday said, “Since most of the ACB investigation is based on documentary evidence, there was no reason to seek remand of the accused. In the presence of Ketki Vyas, her apartment in Ahmedabad, which had been previously sealed, was opened and searched, and she was questioned at the time.”