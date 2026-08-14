Suspended Class 1 GAS officer sent to judicial custody in DA case

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A special court on Thursday sent suspended Class 1 Gujarat Administrative Service (GAS) officer Ketki Vyas to judicial custody.
A day ago, Vyas was apprehended by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police and handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has booked her in a case of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA).
The order was passed by the Special ACB Court in Lal Darwaza, Ahmedabad.
Vyas’s arrest and being sent to Sabarmati Central Jail on Thursday came more than a week after the Gujarat High Court declined to grant her anticipatory bail in the case.
A statement from the ACB on Thursday said, “Since most of the ACB investigation is based on documentary evidence, there was no reason to seek remand of the accused. In the presence of Ketki Vyas, her apartment in Ahmedabad, which had been previously sealed, was opened and searched, and she was questioned at the time.”
The ACB also seized six bank lockers that were in the name of her parents, but they were yet to be searched, said officials.
Speaking to The Indian Express, ACB Deputy Director Hareshkumar Mevada said, “We found large transactions in the bank accounts of the accused and her parents. We found it improbable that large transactions made by her family members would be possible based on their income and hers, and we have not found any legitimate source for these deposits.”
The official, meanwhile, also noted that the parents had shown that they owned two houses from which they received rental income.
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