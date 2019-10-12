Suspected teak wood thieves set fire to 3 vehicles of Gujarat forest dept

Suspected teak wood thieves, on Thursday, allegedly set fire to three parked vehicles near the main gate of the forest chowky in Malangdev range, in Songadh taluka of Tapi district, following which forest department officials lodged a complaint with the Songadh police on Friday.

The incident took place at the beat guard office of Malangdev forest range at Shravaniya village. Incharge Forester, Baliram Gamit and beat guard, Brijesh Kokni, were resting after their day-long patrolling, when they saw three bikes parked outside the office on flames. They also spotted three youths fleeing. The officials made an unsuccessful attempt to catch them, but the trio managed to escape. The bikes were completely damaged in the fire.

Baliram informed his superiors about the incident, following which forest officials from Songadh reached the spot and informed Songadh police. Five beat gaurds were deployed at the forest chowky by higher officials.

The three suspects were identified as Ravindra Gamit, Ilesh Gamit, and Jitubhai Gamit, all residents of Dhanmoli village in Songadh taluka of Tapi district. In his statement, the forester also mentioned that he had received a threat call from Jitubhai Gamit on October 9.

Talking to The Indian Express, Baliram said, “Around 10 days ago, we seized a vehicle carrying teak wood cut from the reserve forest area and registered a case against the driver and a labourer. During investigation, we learnt that the consignment belonged to a notorious teak wood thief, identified as Ilesh Gamit.”

“We started with our search for Ilesh, but he was not located. Later, I received a threat call from one Jitubhai Gamit, stating not to investigate further. Ilesh Gamit, Ravindra Gamit and Jitubhai Gamit are notorious thieves involved in cutting and stealing teak wood from forest area,” he added.

Songadh Police Inspector H C Parekh said, “We have registered an offence against the accused mentioned in the complaint and sent our teams to locate and arrest them.”