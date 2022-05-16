scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Suspected space vehicle pieces fall in Gujarat villages; ISRO lab report awaited

Metal balls of about six kilograms fell at three places in Anand district—Bhalej, Khambholaj, and Rampura—on May 12 evening, leading to speculation that they were part of a space vehicle.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 16, 2022 7:55:31 pm
A part that resembles a footscale fell in both places, and in Kasor village it fell on a pen near a house and killed a lamb. (Express Photo)

Fragments of a suspected space vehicle continued to fall in villages of Gujarat’s Anand district on Monday—four days after “metal balls” fell in three villages.

On Monday morning, a broken metal part from a suspected space vehicle fell in Khodiyarpura in Sojitra taluka. Earlier, a lamb was killed in Kasor village of the taluka when a similar metal part fell on a pen.
Police have registered a “note case” in the matter and begun an inquiry.

According to district collector MY Daxini, the district was awaiting a report from experts. “There have been two more incidents reported from Sojitra taluka. Both areas are located close by. A part that resembles a footscale fell in both places, and in Kasor village it fell on a pen near a house and killed a lamb…We have sent all the items, including the metal spheres that fell last week, to the Physical Research Laboratory of the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). They have collected all the parts and are examining them,” Daxini said.

Locals from Kasor said that when the “partially burning” object fell from space, it was accompanied by lightning and a loud sound. (Express Photo)

Metal balls of about six kilograms fell at three places in Anand district—Bhalej, Khambholaj, and Rampura—on May 12 evening, leading to speculation that they were part of a space vehicle. On May 15, a suspected space vehicle part fell in Savli taluka of Vadodara district also.

According to Anand superintendent of police Ajit Rajiaan, villagers of Kasor approached the police after the suspected fragment killed a lamb. “We have registered a note case based on the information received from the owner of the house… A domestic animal was killed by the impact of the falling metal fragment…. No other casualty has been reported from any other place,” Rajiaan said.

Locals from Kasor said that when the “partially burning” object fell from space, it was accompanied by lightning and a loud sound.

