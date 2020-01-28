Suspected cases ‘likely’, health dept tracks 10 travellers

Sources revealed that these travellers under observation are from the districts of Junagadh, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Anand, Mahisagar, Surat and Rajkot. (Representational Image) Sources revealed that these travellers under observation are from the districts of Junagadh, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Anand, Mahisagar, Surat and Rajkot. (Representational Image)

Not ruling out suspected cases in the state, the Gujarat health department has identified 10 travellers, including students and businessmen, who recently landed from China, and is tracking them amid the scare of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

“After preliminary examinations, there is nothing to worry. None of these 10 travellers have any symptoms of being infected by the virus. District officials have been alerted about their arrival and advisories are being followed by the health department in tracking them,” Dr Prakash Vaghela, additional director of public health, Gujarat health department, told The Indian Express.

Sources revealed that these travellers under observation are from the districts of Junagadh, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Anand, Mahisagar, Surat and Rajkot. The health teams visited their homes and conducted preliminary medical investigations and the department will track them as per international health guidelines for 28 days.

After reports of suspected cases from Rajasthan and Kerala, the health department is not ruling out suspected cases from Gujarat. Dr Gunvant Rathod, medical superintendent, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said, “Right now we are preparing for hospital cases by sensitising most of the medical staff in case of lung and respiratory complaints, especially in the medicine and paeditiaric wards. There is a possibility that cases might be reported from Gujarat.”

Dr Rathod added that to deal with any such situation, exposure and training have been provided to most of the hospital staff along with creating an isolation ward. A health advisory has been issued to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad asking passengers for “self-reporting” in case they have visited China or South East Asian countries.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 2014 confirmed cases of nCoV reported till January 26, 2020, are from China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, United States of America and France.

