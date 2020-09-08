Sushant Singh Rajput death: Congress questions BJP’s ‘closeness’ with Bollywood producer

Producer Ssingh, who was one of the acquaintances of Rajput, was quizzed by the central agency in the case.

As the controversy over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput rages, the Gujarat Congress alleged in a press conference on Sunday that the BJP is silent about its relationship with Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh who has been recently questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged that the Gujarat government entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 177 crore with Sandip Ssingh in 2019 due to their “close relationship”. Producer Ssingh, who was one of the acquaintances of Rajput, was quizzed by the central agency in the case.

“Talented film actor Sushant Singh’s death is being probed by the CBI and I have hope that the probe will result in emergence of truth. But in the entire case, the manner in which names of Sushant’s friends, including Sandip Ssingh, has come out and information related to it is startling. Ssingh’s company Legend Global is into film production and has produced four movies including PM Narendra Modi biopic. What is the relationship of Singh and his company with the BJP? Popular actor Vivek Oberoi had served as director of this company for only three days after which an MOU was signed of Rs 177 crore. What is the accountability of this MoU signed with a company that has a loss of Rs 6 lakh shown by them?,” alleged Doshi.

On January 20, 2019, during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the state government entered into an MoU with Ssingh’s company Legend Global in order to promote Gujarati arts and films.

Doshi alleged, “It is our right as tax paying citizens to question why did the BJP government go into an MoU with Ssingh.”

Government officials were not available for comments.

