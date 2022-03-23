‘Surrogacy not an immoral activity, should consider it as an ethical practice,’ doctors say

The central government in January this year notified the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. The two Acts aim to prohibit commercial surrogacy in the country.

On the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 Dr Nayana Patel fertility, IVF and surrogacy specialist, said the Act “allows only altruistic surrogacy” while the provision where live-in relationship couples, same-sex couples and LGBTQ people are not eligible for a surrogate child under the Act is discriminatory.

She also said 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakh for violations will put off medical practitioners.

“The Act provides for 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakh for a medical practitioner for contravention of any provision of the Act. It is a very harsh provision. It will put off all doctors, and they will not undertake surrogacy procedures. No other country in the world has such a harsh provision,” she added.

Dr Patel was speaking at a webinar organised by the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) Gandhinagar Tuesday on the theme ‘Implications of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 on Surrogacy and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Jurisprudence in India’.

She further said, “Live-in relationship couples, same-sex couples and LGBTQ people are not eligible for a surrogate child under the Act. This provision is discriminatory. It is highly judgemental to assume that only straight hetero-sexual couples can raise a child. They should be allowed to opt for a surrogate child as any responsible adult with parental instinct can bring up a child, no matter their sexual orientation or marital status”.

Dr Patel, whose first surrogacy case was Asia’s first and world’s 5th case of surrogate grandmother, said as India had joined the elite group of nations that have legislation for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks, these Acts will ensure safe and ethical practice of ART services and protect the rights of surrogate mothers.

Dr Sarojini Nadimpally, public health researcher and social scientist who is currently associated with Delhi-based non-profit SAMA – Research Group for Women and Health said the sublime and divine instinct of motherhood could not be determined by the capacity to reproduce.

“Surrogacy is not an immoral activity; it is not sex work. We should consider surrogacy as an ethical practice and promote the same for everyone after protecting the rights of surrogates and preborn children,” she stated.

Prof S Shanthakumar, GNLU Director, said infertility is a social stigma in India. “Today, science offers help to infertile couples through Assisted Reproductive Technology and surrogacy procedures. He outlined how the law related to ART and surrogacy evolved in India,” he added.