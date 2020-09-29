Surendranagar: Two Covid-positive undertrials flee from treatment centre

Both the accused are facing trial in separate murder cases in Jamnagar and Amreli, respectively, and were previously locked up in Surendranagar sub-jail. (Representational)

Two coronavirus positive undertrial prisoners managed to escape from Mahatma Gandhi Nursing Home Covid Centre in Surendranagar early on Monday.

According to police, Arjunsinh Jadeja (26), a resident of Jamnagar, and Raju Matahsuriya (18), a resident of Amreli, managed to escape from the second floor of the Mahatma Gandhi Nursing Home Covid Centre around 3:45 am on Monday.

They allegedly broke a window’s grills and used blankets as ropes to climb down the building. Both the accused are facing trial in separate murder cases in Jamnagar and Amreli, respectively, and were previously locked up in Surendranagar sub-jail.

A total of 60 Covid positive undertrials and convicted prisoners from Surendranagar sub-jail and Dhrangdhara jail have been kept in the nursing centre since the past one week.

“A total of 12 police officers have been deployed for security at the Mahatma Gandhi Nursing Home Covid Centre on a rotation basis for the 60 admitted prisoners. On Sunday night after dinner, the prisoners were locked inside a common hall on the second floor where their beds are kept. Around 3:45 am, I was deployed at the ground floor and was informed by security personnel that two prisoners had managed to escape. We found that iron grills on the window of the second floor hall were missing and a rope made from blankets hanging from the window…,” said Trisha Budasana, police sub-inspector appointed as incharge of security at the hospital, in her complaint.

An FIR was filed against the two accused at ‘B’ division police station in Surendranagar under IPC section 224 for resistance to lawful apprehension of a person. Senior police officials in Surendranagar said that multiple teams have been formed to trace the two absconders.

