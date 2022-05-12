scorecardresearch
Surendranagar records 46 degrees Celsius, heat wave to be on till May 13

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 12, 2022 4:45:05 am
Reeling under intense heat, Surendranagar district recording 46 degree Celsius on Wednesday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for Gujarat till May 13.

Other centres that witnessed high temperatures were Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar with 45.8 degrees Celsius, Deesa at 45 degrees Celsius, Amreli at 44.8, Bhavnagar 44.5, Rajkot 44.2, Bhuj 43.8, Vallabh Vidyanagar 43.4, Vadodara 43, Kandla Port at 40.2 and Keshod at 40 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather department’s bulletin, the minimum temperature at several locations was above 29 degrees Celsius with Ahmedabad recording 29.7 degrees Celsius followed by Gandhinagar at 29.2, Deesa at 29, Surat at 28.4 and Okha at 28 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave warning issued by IMD for Gujarat states, “Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana Surendranagar and Kutch.”

