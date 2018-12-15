Surendranagar: Leopard strays into court premises, captured

A LEOPARD STRAYED into the compound of the court of judicial magistrate (first class) in Chotila town of Surendranagar district on Friday. The animal was captured before it could hurt anyone.

The incident comes around a month after a leopard had strayed into the state Secretariat complex in state capital Gandhinagar.

In the latest incident, the leopard was first spotted hiding in an abandoned house next to the magistrate’s court, following which locals alerted forest officials.

“When we tried to catch the leopard, it jumped over the common wall and entered the court premises. Seeing so many people around, it then jumped into a room through its window,” a forest officer said.

“The animal was confined in a room in the court building and the doors of that room were bolted,” said A M Parmar, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Surendranagar.

“Around ten court staff were in the room, who made a quick exit and bolted the door from outside. Our men closed the window. Then we learnt that two employees were still inside. Luckily, they could lock themselves up in a small chamber inside the room,” said a forest officer.

The forest officials decided to rescue them first before dealing with the leopard. As there was no chance of bringing them out through the main door, they were rescued by breaking the window of the chamber, the officer said.

“We then entered the room and caught the leopard using a tranquiliser gun,” the officer said. The leopard is “sub-adult”, around two years old, he said.

“The nearby forest is home to some leopards. It might have lost its way and entered the town,” the officer said, adding that the animal will be released in the wild.

The court is located in the north-western part of Chotila, the town famous for its temple of goddess Chamunda. Chotila is near Mandav Vidi, a reserve forest straddling Than and Chotila talukas of Rajkot and Wankaner of neighbouring Morbi district. This forest area has been recording regular presence of leopards for the last six to seven years.

A leopard had strayed into the state Secretariat complex last month. The big cat was eventually rescued by a team of rescuers from Sasan wildlife division in Junagadh after a two-day long operation. (With PTI inputs)