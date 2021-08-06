Surendranagar boy, 16, to represent India in Junior Shotgun World Cup

Bakhtiyar Malik (16), a resident of Dasada in Surendranagar district, will be first player from Gujarat to represent India in the Junior Shotgun World Cup (Under-21) at Almaty, Kazakhstan, later this month.

In the selection trials held in Delhi from July 21 to 26, Malik stood second after Vivaan Kapoor from Rajasthan. “Bakhtiyar Malik will be the first from Gujarat to represent India in Shotgun World Cup. He will be part of the Indian contingent travelling to Kazakhstan,” said Manish Patel, Secretary General of Gujarat State Rifle Association.

“I have been training for three years. This is the first time I got selected for the Under-21 Shotgun World Cup in Kazakhstan and World Championship in Peru (September 2021). I am being coached by Manavjit Singh Sandhu,” Malik said.

For training, Malik used to travel to Delhi, but since last year, he largely sticks to a shooting range built by his family at Dasada. “We have a hotel business. My father runs a resort, Rann Riders. For the first two years, I used to travel to Delhi for training but now my family has built an Olympic-level shooting range at Dasada, where I train. My coach comes every month to train me,” he added. The Rann Riders shooting range and Academy at Dasada is a signature range of Manavjit Singh Sandhu, which is affiliated to the Gujarat State Rifle Association.