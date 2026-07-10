Surat’s textile markets go under floodwaters, traders stare at huge losses

According to association president Hansraj Jain, the losses can be assessed only after water has been pumped out from all markets. “Only then will we get the details of how many shops were inundated. Once we have that data, we will urge the government to compensate us.”

With their shops and godowns in floodwaters, hundreds of textile traders here are staring at losses worth crores of rupees. Tuesday’s rain has left several market areas reeling, with water reaching a few feet deep in many basements.

Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) secretary Dinesh Katariya said: “Thousands of shops in different markets are flooded, causing losses worth hundreds of crores of rupees to traders and the industry.”

Surat is a manufacturing hub for synthetic sarees and embellished dress materials. Finished products from here find space on shelves across the country.

Traders say it would be far more cost-effective if they sold the damaged fabrics without reprocessing them.