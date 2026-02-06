Surat’s iconic tower set to turn back the clock

The Surat Clock Tower, which stands in the middle of Zampa Bazaar on Raj Marg connecting Surat Railway Station to Chowk Bazaar, is one of the oldest clock towers in India. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)
Surat’s iconic 80-feet-tall clock tower, which stopped working several years ago, is all set for repair and renovation.
Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan on Thursday announced that a provision has been made in the draft budget for 2026-27 for restoration, maintenance and repair of the vintage clock tower in Surat built in 1871.
Talking to The Indian Express, Nagarajan said, “We have taken up the task to restart the closed clock tower on Raj Marg as it has a historical importance. We have made provision in the annual budget for its operation, repair and maintenance. We will find an expert who can repair it, and a contract will be given for its operation and maintenance.”
The Surat Clock Tower, which stands in the middle of Zampa Bazaar on Raj Marg connecting Surat Railway Station to Chowk Bazaar, is one of the oldest clock towers in India. The clock has four dials facing four cardinal directions. Sources said it stopped working 60-70 years ago, but no effort was made by the authorities till date to restore it. The spiral staircase to the upper floor is closed for public use.
According to sources in the heritage department of SMC, the Clock Tower was constructed in 1871 by Parsi merchant Khan Bahadur Burjorjee Mewangee Fraser at a cost of Rs 14,000 in memory of his father, Merwanjee Hormusjee Fraser. It was built in the middle of Zampa Bazaar to serve the local people as many at that time could not afford wristwatches or pocket watches to keep track of time.
The tower is visible from a distance even while travelling via vehicles and buses plying in the area. The impressive design of the Clock Tower is further enhanced by its tall red-brick structure.
