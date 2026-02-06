Surat’s iconic tower set to turn back the clock

The Surat Clock Tower, which stands in the middle of Zampa Bazaar on Raj Marg connecting Surat Railway Station to Chowk Bazaar, is one of the oldest clock towers in India. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

Surat’s iconic 80-feet-tall clock tower, which stopped working several years ago, is all set for repair and renovation.

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan on Thursday announced that a provision has been made in the draft budget for 2026-27 for restoration, maintenance and repair of the vintage clock tower in Surat built in 1871.

Talking to The Indian Express, Nagarajan said, “We have taken up the task to restart the closed clock tower on Raj Marg as it has a historical importance. We have made provision in the annual budget for its operation, repair and maintenance. We will find an expert who can repair it, and a contract will be given for its operation and maintenance.”