Surat’s emission trading scheme to be replicated in Ahmedabad: CM Rupani

Launched in 2019, the world’s first emission trading scheme has helped reduce air pollution in Surat by 20 per cent, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday. This scheme will now be replicated in Ahmedabad.

Virtually launching “India’s first Fenton Catalytic Reactor” project that has the ability to treat 30 MLD (million litres per day) of industrial effluents emanating from Vatva GIDC in Ahmedabad, Rupani said, “The world’s first emission trading scheme in Surat has successfully eliminated 20 per cent of air pollutants in the city.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported about the scheme, where 155 industrial units in Surat engaged in trading of particulate matter.

The scheme was spearheaded by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board in association with Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) founded by Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago in India, National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange e-Markets Limited and South Gujarat Textile Processors Association were the other partners.

“Keeping in mind the success of Surat’s emission trading scheme, we have decided to implement a similar scheme among 240 units in Ahmedabad,” Rupani added during his speech.

The chief minister also said that the state government was also building 19 new Common Effluent Treatment Plants. “There 35 plants are working to clean polluted water in the state. These plants treat more than 750 MLD (million litres per Day) of industrial effluents. In addition to these, the state has planned for 19 Common Effluent Treatment Plants,” he said.

The Green Environment Services Co-operative Society Ltd has set up the Fenton Catalytic Reactor at the cost of Rs 70 crore in Vatva GIDC where 620 of the total 1,800 units discharge polluted waste water. These units belong to the pharmaceuticals, chemical, dyes and dyestuff, textile processing sectors.

State home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja who was present on the occasion said that Vatva was in the critically polluted zone before 2014.

The government has given Rs 20 crore grant for setting up this reactor at Vatva, while the industrial units in Vatva contributed the remaining Rs 50 crore. Union minister Prakash Javadekar who was scheduled to virtually attend the launch of the Fenton Catalytic Reactor did not join.