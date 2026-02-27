Surat: Workers’ protest turns violent, cops fire tear gas shells

A protest carried out by 5,000 contract workers of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) working at the AM/NS (ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel) project site at Hazira, Surat turned violent with several policemen sustaining injuries and many vehicles being set on fire. The workers demanded a hike in wages and a reduction in working hours from ten hours to eight. According to the primary investigation of the police, the protests were inspired by a video of workers in an oil refinery at Panipat which had gone viral on social media.

The police officials of six police stations and fire department teams reached the spot after learning about the incident. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob and detained several protesting workers.