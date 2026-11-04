Torso in cemetery, head 3 km away: Surat worker kills friend over Rs 30,000

A powerloom labourer killed his friend and colleague in Surat, disposed of his body in a cemetery, and severed his head, throwing it into bushes three kilometres away a day later, the police said.

The police, who identified the victim as Sanjit, alias Sanjay Kholsa, 36, arrested his friend Suchitkumar Bal, 54, for the murder.

Both are residents of Rail Rahat Colony at Katargam and came from Cuttack, Odisha, to work in a powerloom factory on Ved Road in Surat, according to the police.

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The police said the murder, which took place on November 1, followed a dispute over Rs 30,000 that Sanjit had borrowed from Suchitkumar.