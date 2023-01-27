Woman dies by suicide in Surat, husband held after note scribbled on hand alleges torture

A mother of two children died by suicide on January 25 and left behind a note in Hindi on her left hand claiming that her husband’s torture drove her to take such a step. The police registered an offence against her husband and arrested him Friday.

The woman, a resident of Parvatgam area in Limbayat, was identified as Sitadevi (28), a native of Jharkhand. The police said she got married to Praveen Goswami, a resident of a nearby village in Jharkhand, in 2014. After marriage, the couple shifted to Surat. Praveen drives an auto and the couple has two children, a six-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

The police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Praveen did not allow Sitadevi to meet her family members or interact with the neighbours. The police added that in 2018, her mother Shantidevi had come down to Surat to visit her son Basudev Goswami in Godadara area and one day the duo had gone to see Sitadevi. Praveen had then objected to their presence and beat his brother-in-law and had driven them out of his house at night.

In 2022, Sitadevi had left her husband’s home along with her children and had started staying at her maternal home but Praveen apologised and brought her back to Surat. However, the mental and physical torture soon resumed, said the police.

On January 25, the woman died by suicide. The incident came into light when Praveen returned home and alerted the neighbours and Limbayat police.

Basudev filed a complaint against Praveen. The police registered an offence under IPC Sections 306 (Abetment of Suicide), 498 (a) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

In her suicide note, Sitadevi wrote, “My husband kept harassing me physically and mentally without any reason. I wanted to live but he kept defaming me. He used to beat me regularly without any reason, I am tired of his behaviour and nobody except my husband is involved in this act.”

Advertisement

Talking to The Indian Express, Limbayat police inspector H B Zala said, “We have taken statements of the family members of the deceased woman and her neighbours and found that Praveen Goswami was harassing her mentally and physically. He also suspected her character. We arrested the accused Friday and started an investigation. Sitadevi wrote a suicide note on her left hand in Hindi and claimed that her husband is responsible for her suicide.”