‘Please help…’: After Surat woman’s viral video, stranded Kedarnath pilgrims airlifted

At the end of the video, Panchal (left) turns the camera to show the plight of other pilgrims stranded in the surrounding area. (Special Arrangement)

A group of pilgrims including 14 people from Gujarat, who were left stranded on the Kedarnath hills for two days due to heavy rainfall and landslides, have been rescued purportedly after a 52-year-old Surat woman posted an emotional video on social media appealing for help.

In the video, Ranjanben Panchal appealed to Gujarat authorities to help her and others trapped in Kedarnath. After the video went viral on social media, the authorities in Uttarakhand airlifted the trapped pilgrims using a helicopter, ending their two-day ordeal amid tough mountain conditions and rain.

“I am Ranjan Panchal… We came to Kedarnath the day before yesterday. We are stranded here because of the continuous rain. I appeal to the Gujarat government to help us reach our destination safely from here. There are many people in our group as well. Please help us…, ” she said in the video. As soon as Panchal said this, tears started streaming from her eyes.