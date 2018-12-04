Surat: Woman held for ‘stealing’ gold chains at Sri Sri event

Police arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a gold neck chain at a religious event in Surat on Sunday.

Police said that two more accomplices of the arrested woman, identified as 35-year-old Manjula Naidu from Delhi, however, managed to escape.

“Three chains were stolen from three different women at the satsang event of Sri Sri Ravishankar. Manjula was caught by public and later handed over to the police. We have not recovered any neck chain from Manjula, but we suspect that she could have passed them to her accomplices. We are also checking CCTV footage to identify her accomplices,” Inspector D H Gaur of Umra police station said.

Over one thousand people had attended the event held at an indoor stadium.