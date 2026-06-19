In Surat, widow’s body lies unclaimed, toddler in shelter as families refuse custody

Two days after a young widow died allegedly by suicide in Surat, her body remains unclaimed at a hospital mortuary Friday, while her two-year-old daughter has been placed in a shelter home after both her maternal and paternal families allegedly refused to take responsibility for them.

According to the Surat police, Reena, 22, a resident of Bhavnagar district, married Akshay Baraiya about three years ago against her family’s wishes. The inter-caste marriage reportedly led both families to sever ties with the couple, who lived in a rented house in Bhavnagar and later had a daughter.

“We are continuously putting our efforts to convince Reena’s parents and her brother-in-law,” H B Patel, Inspector, Ashwani Kumar Police Station, told The Indian Express.

“We will have to keep the body for seven days, and if nobody turns up to claim the body, it will be cremated. The minor is presently in Katargam Bal Ashram, and the staffers are taking good care of her,” Patel added.

The police said that, as per procedure, if the minor’s grandfather or uncle wishes to claim custody of the child, they must file an application with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which will decide to whom the child’s custody should be granted.

A plea for help

The police said Akshay, who suffered from kidney-related ailments, died four months ago, leaving Reena to raise their child alone. Investigators said she survived on limited savings after her husband’s death and received no support from either side of the family.

Officers at the Ashwini Kumar Police Station said Reena had approached her parents after Akshay’s death, but they refused to accept her or her daughter. She later sought help from her late husband’s elder brother, who also declined to support them, the police said.

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On June 15, Reena travelled to Surat with her daughter and checked into Umiya Mata Atithi Gruh, a community guest house in the Varachha area. According to the police, she spent the night there before allegedly dying by suicide the following day.

The last call

Before that, investigators said Reena called her father from the reception area of the guest house to inform him about her condition and the whereabouts of her daughter. Citing the manager, who was present in the reception area when Reena called her father, they said her father disconnected the call.

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Guest house staff then alerted trustees and rushed her to the Surat Municipal Corporation-run SMIMER Hospital, where she was declared dead on June 17. The police went to the hospital after learning about the incident and collected primary details. They also went to the guest house, spoke with the manager, and obtained her father’s number.

The police subsequently contacted both Reena’s father and her brother-in-law, informing them of her death and requesting them to claim the body and take custody of the child. However, both allegedly refused.

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With no family member coming forward, the police placed the two-year-old girl at the Katargam Bal Ashram.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and said the post-mortem has been conducted.