Gang posing as cops ‘kidnap, extort’ Surat man, 4 held

A WEB developer in Surat was allegedly kidnapped by a gang who posed as Gandhinagar police personnel and extorted Rs 4 lakh from him, police said on Friday. Police arrested four suspects in the case, with officers saying that at least three others are on the run.

Police said 22-year-old Mihit Desai, a resident of Pasodara area in Surat who hails from Amreli, runs an office on a partnership basis at Sarthana. Police said that last Saturday, three youths allegedly barged into the office. One of them snatched Desai’s mobile phone and locked the door from inside, claiming to him and three of his employees that they were police personnel.