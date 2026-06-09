Sarpanch, SMC Deputy Mayor’s sons clash over removal of ‘encroachment’ in Surat village

A video of the heated argument between the village sarpanch and the deputy mayor's sons Rahul Chaudhary and Atul Chaudhary, who have taken a party plot near the government land on rent, has since gone viral on social media. (Source: Express Photo)

The removal of alleged encroachment on government land in Surat’s Saniya Kande village on Sunday led to a verbal altercation between village Sarpanch Jashpalsinh Solanki and two sons of newly appointed Deputy Mayor of Surat Municipal Corporation Sudhakar Chaudhary.

A video of the heated argument between the village sarpanch and the deputy mayor’s sons Rahul Chaudhary and Atul Chaudhary, who have taken a party plot near the government land on rent, has since gone viral on social media.

Solanki, who is also BJP state Kishan Morcha secretary, said the “encroachments” were removed following complaints from local residents.

On Sunday, Solanki, along with villagers, reached the government land, which is being used as grazing land by local residents, and started removing “encroachments” including make-shift shops. Soon after, Rahul and Atul turned up and quarrelled with the village sarpanch. Later, Dindoli police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The village has a population of over 50,000 people.