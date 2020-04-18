Surat: Vegetable shops, provisional stores in curfew areas to remain shut on April 19, 21

The curfew will end on April 22 at 6 am. The curfew will end on April 22 at 6 am.

A day after two vegetable hawkers from Varachha area tested positive for COVID-19, the Surat Police Commissioner on Saturday issued a notification that all the grocery and vegetable shops, and provisional stores will remain shut on April 19 and 21 in the areas where a curfew has been imposed.

Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt had issued a six-day curfew in five locations — Lalgate, Mahidharpura, Salabatpura, Athwalines and Limbayat — in Surat from April 17 to 22 after the rise in number of positive cases.

During these days, the vegetable shops, medical shops, grocery and provisional stores, and milk shops were allowed to open from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm and only women are allowed to come to purchase.

However, after two vegetable hawkers tested positive from Varachha area on Friday, the police commissioner on Saturday made changes to the earlier notification stating that the vegetable and grocery shops, and provisional stores will remain shut on April 19 and 21, while medical and milk shops will remain open.

“We have taken the decision keeping in mind the present situation. The curfew will end on April 22 at 6.00 am,” Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said.

