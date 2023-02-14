Surat varsity students prepare gold foil bouquet as gift to PM

Students of Auro University in Surat have designed a bouquet of 151 roses made of gold foil as a Valentine’s Day gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students are valwaiting for a nod from the Prime Minister’s Office to personally give it to Modi.

The gold foil roses bouquet is of 3.5 feet height and 2 feet wide.

Giving more details, Mahek Mandhana, a third-year student of BBA said, “We are 10 students (friends) of the same class and we decided to give a special gift to PM Narendra Modi on Valentine’s Day. We contacted a jeweller of Surat Deepak Choksi for help. The jeweller was assured me that he will take care of the entire expenses. Since last four days, all 10 students worked worked hard to prepare the gold foil flower bouquet ready.”

She added, “We got the bouquet delivered on Monday, and then wrote an email to the PMO seeking permission to hand over the gift. We have not got any reply, but we are hopeful.”

Mahek added, “On Valentine’s Day, we give gifts to near and dear ones, whom we love and respect a lot. PM Narendra Modi represents the youth of the country. We wanted to express our gratitude towards him in a different way.”

Talking to the Indian Express, Choksi said, “It was a noble concept of the students who told me that they wanted to give something different to the Prime Minister. I put forward the idea of gold foil roses bouquet, which can be preserved for a longer time.”