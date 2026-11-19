The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones in Surat’s Sachin on Tuesday, railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the incident, even as a windowpane of the train was damaged.

This was the third incident when a Vande Bharat train was targeted in Surat this year. In the previous incidents, two people, one of whom was a minor, were apprehended.

As per details provided by Western Railway officials, the Vande Bharat train, en route to Mumbai, left Gandhinagar in the afternoon. A few minutes after it left the Surat Railway Station, and when it was between Sachin and Bhestan stations in Surat city, a stone hit a windowpane of the C4 coach.