The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones in Surat’s Sachin on Tuesday, railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the incident, even as a windowpane of the train was damaged.
This was the third incident when a Vande Bharat train was targeted in Surat this year. In the previous incidents, two people, one of whom was a minor, were apprehended.
As per details provided by Western Railway officials, the Vande Bharat train, en route to Mumbai, left Gandhinagar in the afternoon. A few minutes after it left the Surat Railway Station, and when it was between Sachin and Bhestan stations in Surat city, a stone hit a windowpane of the C4 coach.
The train was halted for some time at the Navsari Railway station for examination.
Udhna RPF staff reached Sachin and patrolled on foot up to Bhestan. The railway police registered an offence against the incident and started a probe, said Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek.
On August 25, a Vande Bharat was pelted with stones at Utran Railway Station in Surat. A powerloom worker from Odisha was arrested the next day. On February 26, another semi-high speed express train was targeted near Bhestan. The cops caught a minor boy after two days.
On November 8, a stone-pelting incident on a Vande Bharat train was reported at Amreli in Saurashtra.