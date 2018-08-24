Surat: Under-construction structure falls, kills child

Rescue officials at the site of the accident in Surat on Thursday. (PTI photo) Rescue officials at the site of the accident in Surat on Thursday. (PTI photo)

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed and nine labourers sustained injuries when a slab at an under-construction site of a road widening project of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) collapsed on Thursday. According to the police, the SMC was undertaking a Rs 51.88 crore road widening and beautification project between Jamnaba Park and Anuvrat Dwar. One Ranjit Buildcon Limited of Ahmedabad has been given the contract for the project.

Around 25 labourers were engaged in building a slab for the road when it broke and collapsed burying many labourers. Fire department officials were rushed for rescue efforts.

The minor girl, Roshni Damor from Dahod, was playing near the site when the accident happened. Her parents, who are working as labourers at the site, have also been injured in the incident. All injured labourers, including the parents of Roshni, have been admitted to the New Civil hospital for treatment. The labourers are tribals from Dahod district and have been working at the site for the past few months.

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan said, “We have set up an inquiry. A private party will be brought in to check structural stability. Additional city engineer Jatin Desai will probe the incident.”

Khatodara inspector Mahipatsinh Puwar said, “We have registered a case of accidental death. We will probe if there was any negligence on part of officials. The death of a girl is confirmed.”

