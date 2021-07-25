Surat, Udhna railway stations to be multi-model transport hubs

The Surat railway station will be developed in an area of 3,40,131 square metres while the Udhna station will be over 7,38, 088 square metres. (Representational)

The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) has invited private bids in the form of Requests For Qualification (RFQ) for redeveloping Surat and Udhna railway stations in Surat, with an aim to convert them into “Railo-Polis”, a multi-model transport hub offering world class amenities to travellers as well as attracting business opportunities.

The IRSDC, a nodal agency of the Ministry of Railways spear-heading the re-development of railway stations across the country, has claimed that the two railway stations will be redeveloped at an indicative cost of Rs 1,285 crore in four years.

According to officials of the IRSDC, the Surat railway station will be developed in an area of 3,40,131 square metres while the Udhna station will be over 7,38, 088 square metres. Officials also announced that a pre-bid meeting will be held on August 6 and the deadline for bid submission is August 31.

As per officials, the Surat project will focus on better connectivity, provisions of new East West road connectivity, a central concourse and walkaway for passengers, an interchange plaza, bus terminals, proposed metro, parking and recreational zones.

“Surat is a vibrant commercial and industrial hub and among the fastest growing cities in the world. The Surat and Udhna railway station redevelopment project aims to further strengthen the local economy and boost the tourism potential of the city. The stations will be redeveloped in line with global standards to transform them at par with international airports and provide world-class amenities to the travellers. The Surat railway station is envisaged to be redeveloped into a multi-model transport hub (MMTH), thus providing a hassle-free and comfortable travel experience to the commuters,” said SK Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC.

According to officials, the two railway stations are to be designed on the concept of Railo-Polis, a “mini smart city with mixed use development where one can live, work, play and ride”.

The redevelopment project will be carried out by the Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO), which will be a joint venture between IRSDC, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The Udhna railway station development project will include the development of new East side entry to the station, provision of concourse and segregation of departing and arrival passengers through new foot over bridges, installation of new signages and common area for recreation.

“These stations are envisioned to be redeveloped as integrated railway stations and sub-central business districts to transform station estate and surroundings using Transit-Oriented Development and Smart City principles. The redeveloped station would provide seamless accessibility and connectivity with surroundings. The redeveloped stations will confer several benefits such as boosting economic activities, creating job opportunities, augment tourism potential, ease congestion, balanced utilization of the east and west side of the railway station and usher a world-class transit system which is affordable, efficient and sustainable,” read a statement from the IRSDC.