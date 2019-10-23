Surat: Two youths held with gold biscuits worth Rs 27 lakh

The Surat police arrested two youths for possession of 684 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 27.05 lakh, while they were on their way to Jambusar in Bharuch from Surat, on Tuesday.

Chowk Bazaar police was conducting a vehicle-checking drive at Ved road, Pandol near gate number 2, when they stopped two youths on a bike. After checking their vehicle documents, the officials inspected their bag and found gold biscuits worth Rs 27.05 lakh.

The duo — identified as Salman Patel, a resident of Rander, and Shoeb Patel, a resident of Adajan area — was arrested when they failed to produce necessary documents.

Chowk Bazaar Police Inspector, SB Bharwad said, “During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were on their way to their native place to deliver gold biscuits to one Afzal. The gold biscuits were brought by Shoeb’s brother, Zuber Patel, while he was on his way from Dubai to Ahmedabad on October 5. After tactfully coming out of the Ahmedabad airport, Zuber came to Surat and handed the gold biscuits to Shoeb and told him to hand it to Afzal at Jambusar. We are investigating further to get more details.”