Surat: Two more held in Rs 1.33-crore banned drugs seizure case

On September 26, two more accused in the case, Pragnesh Thummer and Sufiyan Memon, were arrested and a court sent them to police remand till October 3.(Representational)

Days after the Surat Crime Branch arrested three persons and seized 1,334.30 grams of banned Mephedrone drug (MD) worth Rs 1.33 crore, two more persons were nabbed from Vapi and Mumbai, respectively, on Monday in this connection.

On September 22, Surat Police had arrested Salman Javeri, from whom 1.011 kilograms of MD drug was seized; Sanket Aslaliya, from whom 304.98 grams of MD was seized and Vinay alias Sandeep Patel, from whom 1.75 grams of MD was seized. On September 26, two more accused in the case, Pragnesh Thummer and Sufiyan Memon, were arrested and a court sent them to police remand till October 3.

Based on the inputs provided by Salman in his interrogation, Surat Crime Branch sleuths on Monday nabbed Manoj Prasad Bhagat, a resident of Vapi and native of Jharkhand. He was brought to Surat and arrested after he tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Police said that of the 1.011 kg MD drugs seized from Salman, 400 grams were provided by Manoj.

Additionally, Vinay Patel in his interrogation revealed that he got the MD drugs from one Rohan Jha, a resident of Andheri West in Mumbai, who was also nabbed from his house. Jha was brought to Surat on Monday and arrested after his Covid test turned negative. Police said that Jha had gotten the drugs from one Usman Shaikh in Mumbai.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surat Crime Branch, Rahul Patel said, “We had earlier arrested five persons and with two more arrests on Tuesday, the toll has reached seven persons. In the coming days, we will also arrest Usman Shaikh as our teams are stationed in Mumbai.”

Surat Police Commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar said, “We will take strict action to eradicate the drug racket in the city. We are also taking the help of some anti-liquor and anti-drug NGOs to counsel youths who are addicted.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd