Surat: Two held for flying drone beyond permitted height of 200 feet

Surat police has arrested two persons for flying a drone at a height of 1,000 feet above the ground level near Surat airport, defying the 200 ft restriction, to videograph the 1 km long ‘Tricolor yatra’ on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

For the Tricolor yatra, an Agrawal trust had made a 1,100 metre long Tricolor and invited people from the city to join the rally, which travelled from University Road to Magdalla V point. Several people participated in the yatra carrying the flag as they walked. The organisers had hired a private company to capture the event through drones.

However, the drone used by the company was flown at a height of 1,000 feet near the airport. The airport police lodged a complaint with the police who registered an offence under Section 11 of Aircraft Act and arrested owner of the drone Kamal Patel and the organiser of the event Rahul Agrawal.

Surat airport police inspector M V Tadvi said, “There is a rule that one should take permission to fly a drone. The area where drone was flying was near Surat airport. The Surat airport authority informed us of the drone and we registered an offence. The drone was flying at around 1,000 feet while the permission is given only for 200 feet.”

