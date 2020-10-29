Surat: Two detained with Rs 25 lakh to be ‘delivered to Congress candidate’

Acting on a tip-off, Bharuch local crime branch sleuths intercepted a car going to Vadodara from Surat on Tuesday evening and found Rs 25 lakh kept in a leather bag. (Representational)

Bharuch police on Wednesday detained two men carrying Rs 25 lakh in cash, allegedly meant to be delivered to Congress candidate of Karjan seat, near Muland toll plaza in Bharuch.

Karjan is among eight constituencies going to bypolls on November 3. Police also recovered Rs 30.95 lakh from the office of a builder in Surat who allegedly gave the cash to the men.

Acting on a tip-off, Bharuch local crime branch sleuths intercepted a car going to Vadodara from Surat on Tuesday evening and found Rs 25 lakh kept in a leather bag. Two youths travelling in the car said they collected the money from Jayenti Suhagiya, a builder of Surat from his construction site at Sarthana area in Surat, and it was to be delivered to Congress candidate of Karjan seat, Kiritsinh Jadeja.

The duo was identified as Dipak Dashrat Chauhan, a resident of Dharnora in Karjan, and Ravi Mokhariya, a resident of Avadh Society in Vadodara.

Bharuch District Superinte-ndent of police Rajendrasinh Chudasma said, “Jayenti Suhagiya is a friend of Congress candidate from Karjan, Kiritsinh Jadeja. For election purpose, Jadeja had asked him for cash Rs 25 lakh… We have intimated about the seizure to the State Election Commission, Vadodara collector and the income tax department.”

Leader of opposition with Surat Municipal Corporation, Pappan Togadiya, said, “Jayenti Suhagiya is not with the Congress. We are trying to find details about the incident.”

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel told The Indian Express that the allegation against Jadeja was a ploy of the BJP to push “its way through the Karjan constituency”. “The Congress candidate has nothing to do with this seized cash. However, it is a serious matter during election time and the State Election Commission must certainly investigate the matter…”

