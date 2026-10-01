Surat couple killed 3, then separated. How man’s plan to frame wife backfired

A couple allegedly murdered and buried three ailing family members in Surat in 2022. In the years that followed, the couple fell out, and the man decided to get back at his wife. But an attempt to frame his wife proved to be his undoing. Police have now charged the man, Madhavdas Sadhu, and his estranged wife Urmila with the murders of Shanta Vasava, Urmila’s grandmother, Bhagwati Vasava, Urmila’s sister, and Manjula Sadhu, Madhavdas’s mother.

Police sources said they are still trying to identify the motive behind the crimes.

A tip-off that started it all

Earlier this month, the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad City Police received information that in 2022, an elderly woman, Shanta Vasava, was murdered at Kosamba in Surat by her granddaughter, Urmila, and her male cousin. The informer told the cops that the body was buried in their house.