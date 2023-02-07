Surat to get state-of-the-art production facility for shrimp feed

Norway-based Skretting, a global leader in aquafeed and nutrition, will inaugurate its state-of-the-art production facility for shrimp and fish feed at Mangrol taluka in Surat on February 13.

Skretting, is a subsidiary of The Netherlands-based nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquaculture.

The facility will be inaugurated by Dr Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Michiel van Erkel, Agriculture Counsellor for India and Sri Lanka, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Spread over an area of 20,000 sq mt and built with an investment of around Rs. 165 crore, the facility will cater to both shrimp and fish cultures.

The shrimp cultures will include white tiger and black tiger, while fish cultures will include Indian major carps, and high-value fishes like snakehead and seabass.

The Mangrol facility has three production lines with a capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes per annum. It can produce both extruded/floating and pelleted/sinking feed as per the requirement of the species and customers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art production facility at Mangrol. We have been meeting the needs of shrimp hatcheries, nurseries and farmers since 2018 in India, and supporting customers across feed-farm-health with our high-quality feed and services. The new facility enables us to contribute our bit to the prestigious Atmanirbhar Bharat – Make in India initiative, while simultaneously improving the efficiencies for a closer connect with our customers. We will cater to the domestic market and also customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and The Middle East,” said General Manager of Nutreco South Asia Dr. Saurabh Shekhar.

Managing director Nutreco Asia, Jurrien Zandbergen said, “Construction of the factory started in September 2020, and the work was completed in just over two years despite the various challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The facility has also generated local employment opportunities for 120 people.”