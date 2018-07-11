Surat to get first greenfield ring road, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the first greenfield ring road project in the country under the central government’s Bharatmala project. The announcement came after he held a meeting with Surat municipal officials, district officials and SUDA officials.

“This is the first such ring road in the country that has been allotted to Surat city by the Roads and Highways Ministry. The road will be 15 km from the outer ring road of the city. It has been planned keeping in mind the population of Surat in the next 50 years,” he said.

“We had a meeting with local administrative officials on different points like land acquisition, DPR, etc. The cost will be borne by the central government. Four times of jantri value will be given to villagers whose land falls under this project. We will consult the farmers and then acquire the land for this project,” he added.

