Surat throws rules to the wind, ‘immerses Ganesh idols in Tapi’

Rules related to immersion of Ganesh idols were allegedly violated as several idols were seen being immersed in Tapi river here. Since Monday morning, people gathered at different banks of the river to immerse Ganesh idols.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) had issued notifications earlier, while police had put up banners at different places, appealing to the citizens not to immerse idols into the river. Yet on Monday, several people accompanied by their family members reached different banks of Tapi river to immerse idols.

Police received complaints about boatmen ferrying people to the middle of the river for idol immersion at various places. But, when Surat city police reached the spot, they found no one. At several other places, local divers were seen helping people immerse idols. They charge between Rs 200-500 per immersion, sources said.

The SMC had announced to construct seven artificial ponds this year for idol immersion. The work of pond construction is in progress in different zones in the city. The civic body officials said that the work would be completed by September 21. The SMC authorities are also planning to increase the number artificial ponds to 20, as over 9,000 ganesh pandals have registered themselves with Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samithi organisation.

Last year, the SMC had built 11 artificial ponds . Since the last couple of years, the SMC has been urging people not to immerse idols in Tapi river as colours and chemicals of the Ganesh idols harm the aquatic life.

Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We have instructed our police team to look into such immersions (into Tapi river). We will definitely take action and see that no idol immersion takes place in the river. If anybody is found carrying out the immersion, we will seize the idols and register an offence.”

