One person was arrested on Friday, while hunt is on for two others for allegedly duping a shop owner of Rs 90,000.

A resident of Rander town in Surat district, Subhash Amarnani, is the owner of a paan and cold drink store at Palanpur Patia. According to the complaint lodged by him, three youths came to his shop on Wednesday and identified themselves as officials of the GST department. Out of the three, two allegedly identified themselves as Jignesh Karya and Lawrence Williams, police said.

The trio then allegedly checked the godown of the store and found a huge stock of tobacco items. The “officials”

demanded documents of the stock which the complainant claimed to have produced. The trio then told Amarnani that no GST has been paid on the items, police said.

As per Amarnani, the three then allegedly told him to settle the matter by paying them Rs 2 lakh. The shop owner then bargained with them and “settled the deal at Rs 90,000”, police added. The complainant also alleged that the men told him that they would take the money from him in the evening at his shop.

After the trio left, Amarnani contacted Rander police station who monitored the shop and arrested a youth when he came to receive the payment in the evening. The youth has been identified as Jignesh Sindhi, a resident of Palanpur Patia area in Rander.

“We arrested one of the accused and others are still absconding. We have got their whereabouts and they will be arrested soon,” Rander police inspector M I Zala said.