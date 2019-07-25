Surat: Threatened to withdraw complaint against government pleader, says farmer

A tribal man from Vyara taluka in Tapi district who complained against District Government Pleader of Vyara sessions court over title clearance of some properties, has alleged that he has been threatened to withdraw his complaint.

Advertising

In a complaint to Kakrapar police and Tapi district Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Nayka, a farmer and resident of Tadkuva village, said that Ishwar Nayka, from the same village, came to his house on July 19 and threatened him asking him to withdraw his complaint against Government Pleader Virendra Trivedi. Ishwar allegedly used abusive language and threatened to kill Ramesh and his family members and set their house on fire if the complaint wasn’t withdrawn.

Tapi district Superintendent of Police NN Chaudhary said Deputy Superintendent of Police SK Rai is investigating the complaint against Trivedi.

In his complaint, Ramesh had alleged discrepancies in the title clearance of 43 properties by Trivedi, who is among the panel of advocates hired by various banks. On July 17, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Vyara sessions court ordered police to register a case against Virendra Trivedi, acting on which Vyara police registered the complaint against Trivedi and two bank officials under various sections of the IPC.

Advertising

SK Tadvi, sub-inspector at Kakrapar police station, said, “We have called Ishwar Nayka to record his statements. We will also record the statements of neighbours of Ramesh Nayka who might have witnessed the incident. Action will be taken after the investigations.”

Tapi Deputy Superintendent of Police S K Rai said, “We are trying to get the copies of title clearances certified by Virendra Trivedi from banks. We will check the documents and record the statement of the accused.”