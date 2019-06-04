Surat: Theft accused dies, murder charge filed against eight Surat cops

Police have pressed murder charge against eight policemen, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, of a Surat police station after a man detained on suspicion of theft died in a city hospital on Saturday.

Advertising

The post-mortem report said that Omprakash Bishamber Pandey had over forty injury marks on his body, including on his head that led to his death.

The eight policemen of Khatodara police station were suspended by Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma on Saturday after it was found that they had severely beaten up three suspects of a theft case in illegal detention, leading to brain haemorrhage of one of them. A case of forceful confession and wrongful confinement has also been registered against the eight police officials based on a complaint filed by the family of one of the accused in the theft case.

“We have added IPC section 302 (murder) in the FIR against the eight suspended policemen. We are putting all our possible efforts to locate them, and we have formed different teams to catch them. We are also taking help from technical surveillance to locate them. We hope to arrest them soon,” Assistant Commissioner of Police N S Desai, who is investigating the case, said.

According to police, constables of Khatodara police station had detained Ramgopal Bisamber Pandey, his younger brother Omprakash, and one Jay Prakash Pandey, all residents of Vinayak Nagar, on May 29 in connection with a theft case registered in February. Khatodara police station Inspector M B Khileri, Sub-Inspector (S-I) C P Chaudhary and six constables of surveillance department had allegedly kept the trio in illegal detention and beat them up during interrogation. However, after one the detainees, Omprakash, suffered a brain haemorrhage, he was shifted to a hospital on Friday night. After senior police officers came to know about the incident, Police Commissioner instructed Desai to inquire into the matter.