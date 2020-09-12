‘Mysterious’ death of Thai girl in Surat: Murder offence lodged against unknown persons

Police said that the deceased shared the flat with Runghvitha Manikhad (24). (Representational Image)

Surat police on Saturday registered murder offence against unknown persons in connection with the “mysterious” death of a 27-year-old girl from Thailand.

Charred body of the woman, identified as Wanida Bouson, was recovered from her rented flat in Magdalla village of Surat city on September 6. She used to work at a spa at Adajan area in Surat.

Surat police commissioner has already formed a team comprising officials of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Forensic Medicine Department and Forensic Science Laboratory to probe into the case.

Though initially police suspected that the fire in the flat was cause due to short circuit, DGVCL report ruled out any such possibility.

In the deceased’s autopsy report, doctors said that carbon monoxide particles were found in her body. Her viscera samples have been taken for further examination. No injury marks were found on her body.

Police said that the deceased shared the flat with Runghvitha Manikhad (24). Manikhad had left for her home in Bharuch on Friday night, while Bouson died between Saturday night and Sunday early morning. The house is owned by Nagin Patel, who told police that Bouson and Manikhad were staying on rent for the last three months.

Umra police sources said that when they checked the CCTV footage of the area, they found a woman entering the house of Bouson on Saturday at 9.30 pm and leaving at 4.35 am on Sunday. She had her face covered.

Umra police inspector M L Salunke said, “We have identified the woman. Her name is Eda (27), a friend of the deceased. She lives nearby. Initially she denied having visited Bouson’s house on that night, but later when we showed her the CCTV footage, she broke down and told us that she had visited her house and they had a liquor party. Eda also told us that they had hookah. The deceased had five male friends, while Eda has seven male friends. We have questioned all of them, but nothing can be linked to her death.”

“We have also questioned Chetan Vaghasia, who is a common friend of Bouson and Eda. On Saturday late night, Bouson’s last call was to him. Vaghasia told us that she had asked him to drop Eda to her home. However, it is just a five-minute walking distance between Eda and the deceased’s house. It is not clear why she had asked Vaghasia to drop Eda,” Salunke added.

Police source said that Bouson’s visa expires on September 20. Police have come to know that she had plans to go to Thailand to meet her son and husband. Eda is also married and she also has a son in Thailand, but she got separated from her husband a year ago, said police.

Vidhi Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, said, “We have written a letter to Thailand consulate in Mumbai so that no visa is issued to Eda as of now. At present, she is under scanner. We are also questioning Vaghasia to get more details. He works as a manager in a spa in Surat. Eda also works in a spa. Bouson’s purse and her passport are still missing.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.