‘Still working 12-hour shifts’: Surat textile workers protest at collector’s office

The workers, numbering hundreds, stated that they had resumed work after they were assured by the owners of embroidery units that their demands would be met. (Representational File Photo)

Weeks after textile workers took to the streets to demand eight-hour shifts and weekly off on Sundays, many returned and protested at the district collector’s office here on Saturday.

The workers, numbering hundreds, stated that they had resumed work after they were assured by the owners of embroidery units that their demands would be met. However, they were still working without a break for more than eight hours a day as no decision had been reached yet, they claimed.

During the demonstration, the situation grew tense after a worker alleged that the police were taking photographs and issuing threats. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Operations Group) Rajdeepsinh Nakum intervened and warned the agitators that an FIR would be registered if they did not follow his instructions.