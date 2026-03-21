Surat textile units to stay shut 2 days a week to control production, tackle labour crisis

HIT BY a labour crisis, the textile processors of Surat have decided to reduce working hours and close their units for two days in a week to control production and cost overruns.

While every year around the Holi festival, there is a labour shortage in March, because the workforce returns to their home states, this year it has got aggravated on account of the LPG supply crisis due to the West Asia conflict, says president of the South Gujarat Textile Processors Association (SGTPA) Jitu Vakharia.

Mill and processing house owners say that on normal days, workers get one day off per week but even that is cancelled during “high demand” periods. These two days of shutdown would be inclusive of the weekly-off. They also told this newspaper that they foresaw a fall in demand given that consignments meant for export are lying at ports or in transit.

The power looms in Surat employ over eight lakh migrants mostly from UP, Bihar and Odisha and according to Vakharia, almost 30 per cent have gone home, leading to the shortage.

The SGTPA convened a meeting with the textile industry clusters to discuss the current labour shortage, fabric demand, and other aspects where it was decided to keep the mills closed for two days in the week.

Vakharia said, “The two-day shutdown will continue till the situation returns to normal. The purpose is to maintain production and momentum in demand and supply orders. The shortage is because of the labourers from the eastern states returning home during Holi, and for the harvest season, but now the LPG gas cylinder crisis has aggravated it. Some factories have cancelled night shifts and are only running with a limited number of labourers during the day shift.”

Surat has around 400 dyeing and printing mills, and lakhs of powerloom units, which attracts over eight lakhs migrant labourers to work in these factories. Each dyeing and printing mill would be employing 350-400 labourers, say mill owners.

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A release from the SGPTA said, “The purpose of this proposal is the reduce production costs, maintain the balance between demand and supply and stability in the industry in the long run.”

Sachin Weaving Association’s former president Mahendra Ramoliya, who runs a unit with over 160 rapier loom machines, said, “There are around 2,200 textile factories, including power looms, rapier jacquard machines, dyeing and printing mills in Sachin GIDC. Due to the labour shortage, the industry has cut production by up to 50 per cent.

In the coming days, the situation will worsen, and the production will again go down.”

Ramolliya says, “There are factories that are providing food to the migrant labourers in the factory at cheaper rates due to the shortage of LPG cooking gas cylinders. Those labourers who stay with their families face great hardships, so they also have to return to their native place.”

Owner of Dyeing and Printing mill at Pandesara, Kamal Tulsiyan tells The Indian Express, “Every year, around 25 per cent shortage of labour staff is found after Holi festival, but this year, due to the war situation, it has created panic in the textile industry. The export consignments are lying at ports or mid-sea, and there is no major demand even in the domestic market.

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The LPG crisis had added 10 per cent to the shortage of labourers in textile factories. Once the labourers go to their native places, they return only after two months or more, so it would be difficult for us to run the factories.”

Textile businessman Sanjay Sarogi says he has started providing free food to keep his workers back. “We even provide food for their families at home. In addition to food, cooking gas is needed at home, and they purchase it from the black market. The mills are facing a labour shortage of up to 40 per cent. Day after day more labourers are going back to their homes through different ways, some through trains and others through luxury buses.”