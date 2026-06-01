37 children rescued from Surat textile units, search on for owners: Police

The children, aged between 12 and 14 years, were brought from Rajasthan and forced to work and live in cramped rooms cutting and folding fabrics. (Image generated using AI/ Representational)

A total of 37 child labourers, including 15 girls, all aged between 12 and 14 years and hailing from Gujarat and Rajasthan, were rescued from multiple textile units in Surat where they were allegedly made to work in cutting and folding of textile fabrics, police said on Monday.

On a tip-off, the Surat district task force, comprising government officials from different departments such as the Child Labour Department, Factory Department, Child Welfare Department, police department and Surat Municipal Corporation officials, carried out joint raids in different textile units.

A total of 17 units were searched, including multiple units in one building, at several residential societies in the Varachha area on Sunday.