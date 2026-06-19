Surat to get dedicated police station to fight ‘textile crime’

Surat is set to get what will arguably be the country’s first dedicated police station to fight crimes related to the textile industry. It will be established in the Salabatpura market area and will have special staff to handle offences linked to the textile trade and also maintain records of traders, brokers, and middlemen, the police said.
“It will be the first police station in the country that will be dedicated to crimes related to the textile industry. These crimes include fly-by-night firms, default of payments, theft of textile fabrics, etc.,” Anupam Singh Gahlaut, Police Commissioner, Surat, told The Indian Express.
According to Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) president Kailash Hakim, the Surat textile industry has an annual turnover of Rs 1.50 lakh crore, with sarees and dress materials from the city sold across the country. Business is conducted through contacts, middlemen, brokers, and known parties, with payments for goods made within 60 days and unsold items returned to traders.
There are over 75,000 textile trading shops across around 220 textile markets in the city, and more than 15 lakh people are directly and indirectly associated with the industry. Yet, the sector loses business worth Rs 500 crore annually due to fly-by-night operators, according to industry sources. Instances of cheating and fraud are frequent, as a significant part of the business operates in the grey area. At least 200 cheating cases related to the textile industry have been registered in Surat in the last two years, Hakim added.
“There are cheats who rent shops in Surat’s textile markets. They purchase sarees and dress materials from other traders. Initially, they are regular in their payments, but once they gain confidence, they buy fabrics in large quantities from different traders and then vanish without paying,” Gahlaut explained.
Officials at the new police station will maintain records of textile traders, middlemen, and brokers, he added. “This data will help identify those involved in such crimes.”
Currently, such complaints are registered at the Salabatpura police station. “They cannot dedicate more time to textile industry-related complaints. At the ‘textile police station’, specially trained teams will be deployed to coordinate with police in other states and districts on theft and cheating cases. This will ensure traders do not have to wait long,” Gahlaut said.
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Salabatpura Police Inspector R A Jadeja said the station gets around 2,500 cheating and fraud complaints from Surat textile traders in a year. “Before registering an offence, we call both parties and try to resolve the matter. At least half the cases are settled in this manner. The remaining applications, we seek consent from higher officials and register an offence,” he added.
“When I became FOSTTA president around two years ago, on behalf of the textile traders of Surat, we requested a dedicated police station for the textile industry before then home minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi,” Hakim said. The request was recently approved.
The Surat police and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials have identified a 1,000 sq feet property at Dumbhal, near the textile markets on Ring Road, for the new police station. SMC sources said that the land allotment process has been initiated, and it will soon be handed over to the Surat police department.
“The ‘textile police station’ will cover textile markets in Salabatpura, Madhidharpura, Varachha, Saroli, Udhna, etc. Any textile trader in Surat can approach the police station and file a complaint,” FOSTTA secretary Dinesh Katariya said.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More