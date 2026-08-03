Hit by rain and floods, Surat textile markets work on Sunday to dispatch pending festival orders

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall at Madhav Baug, Parvat Patiya, in Surat on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Affected by heavy rainfall and floods, the textile trading markets in Surat remained open on Sunday to meet the pending orders ahead of the upcoming festival season. Sources said textile fabrics worth Rs 25 crore were dispatched on Sunday, a traditional holiday for the Surat textile markets which remain closed for at least six days in July due to floods.

Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) secretary Dinesh Katariya said textile traders had independently reached out to the presidents of different textile markets and requested to allow them to open their shops on August 2.

“The textile markets remained closed on July 7 and 8 and again on 22 and 23 and once more on July 30 and 31 due to floods and heavy rains, affecting the traders. Several traders also faced losses after their shops were waterlogged following heavy rainfall,” Katariya said.