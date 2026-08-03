Hit by rain and floods, Surat textile markets work on Sunday to dispatch pending festival orders

Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) secretary Dinesh Katariya said textile traders had independently reached out to the presidents of different textile markets and requested to allow them to open their shops on August 2.
“The textile markets remained closed on July 7 and 8 and again on 22 and 23 and once more on July 30 and 31 due to floods and heavy rains, affecting the traders. Several traders also faced losses after their shops were waterlogged following heavy rainfall,” Katariya said.
“If the market remains closed during this period, traders cannot meet the delivery deadlines for the orders from across the country. On Sunday, a majority of the textile markets in Surat remained open, which was unusual. The traders also had told the presidents and FOSSTA to allow them to work on the next upcoming Sunday, August 8,” he said.
Surat Textile Goods Transport Association president Yuvraj Deshle said over 300 trucks loaded with fabric materials left for other destinations on Sunday.
“On Sunday, over 320 trucks loaded with textile fabrics left for other destinations from Surat.
Generally, we dispatch around 150 trucks a day. There are over 600 transporters who receive parcels from textile traders and deliver them to wholesale customers across the country. Fabric materials worth around Rs 30 crore were dispatched on Sunday,” Deshle added.
Textile traders said they are paying additional wages to the labourers for working on Sunday to meet their target. Suni Jain, a textile trader, said: “We have got a good number of orders and are trying hard so that the parcels reach the buyers across the country on time.”
“On July 31, one of my buyers in South India bought 25,000 sarees from a unit in Pandesara as our market was closed. If we keep shops closed, we will not only lose business but also our regular customers, who come from far away destinations.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More