Surat textile fabric manufacturers to take part in US trade fair

Over 80 textile fabric manufacturers from Surat in Gujarat and other states will take part in the Global Textile Trade Fair organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in Atlanta from June 9 to June 11.

The textile manufacturers will also participate in the B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Customer) meeting in New Jersey and California, on June 16 and 19 respectively.

SGCCI president Ashish Gujarati said, “For the past few months, we have been working on this concept with the Union Ministry of Textiles. Around 60 participants are from Surat and the remaining are from other states who will exhibit their textile products… The event is being organised to increase the exports of textiles from Surat and other parts of India to the US and also to find out business opportunities to fulfill the dream of Union Minister Piyush Goyal of exports of textiles goods over 100 billion US dollars from Surat and India to the US.”

The textile products to be displayed are polyester, viscose cotton, blended fabrics, home textiles, medical textiles, hotel textiles, apparel and garments, and khadi products.

The event will be held at GAS South Convention Centre in Atlanta. Sources said that the stalls have been made on a 600 square metre area.

Gujarati added, “We are hoping for a good business opportunity through the events… For the past couple of months, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta had been carrying out meetings with various associations to make this event successful. The Asian American Hotel Association also showed interest in this exhibition. The US Chamber of Commerce has also campaigned for the event.”

The SGCCI president said they have plans to organise such events in other foreign countries.